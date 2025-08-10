NASCAR Driver Connor Zilisch Breaks Collarbone While Celebrating Win

Play video content CW/NASCAR

NASCAR racer Connor Zilisch was forced to pump the brakes on celebrating his big Xfinity Series win in New York Saturday when he tumbled from his car and broke his collarbone.

The horrific ordeal was caught on video -- Connor was climbing onto the roof of his No. 88 Chevrolet racecar to celebrate his W when his left foot seemingly got stuck in his window ... making him take a hard fall to the ground.

Paramedics quickly arrived to render aid ... and he was transported from Victory Lane at Watkins Glen International to a local hospital "awake and alert" for further evaluation.

Connor took to X later on Saturday to thank fans for their well wishes and to confirm he broke his collarbone, adding ... "Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear ... Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse."

The pro racer was slated to compete in Sunday's Cup Series, but will no longer be able to as he recovers from the rough fall.

He's had a fantastic rookie year, even leading the NASCAR Xfinity Series in both wins and points.