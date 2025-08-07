NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Honoring Hulk Hogan W/ Race Day Paint Job, Decal

Hulk Hogan's gone, but his presence will still be felt at the big NASCAR race this weekend ... as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is planning to have several tributes to the WWE legend etched onto his ride.

TMZ Sports has learned ... the driving star and his Hyak Motorsports team will be bringing back their red, white and blue Real American Beer paint job for their No. 47 Chevrolet to honor Hulk at Sunday's "Go Bowling at the Glen" Cup Series event on Sunday at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.

Additionally, Stenhouse Jr.'s car will feature a "HULKAMANIA Forever" decal that has an image of Hogan tearing off his shirt on it.

Stenhouse Jr. and Hyak Motorsports previously partnered with Real American Beer for a race in June when Hulk -- who co-founded the beer brand -- was still alive ... and they said Thursday they were thrilled to keep building on that relationship this weekend as Hogan always said racing "was core to the brand's identity."

"Hulk built Hulkamania and Real American Beer with strength, pride and resilience -- for the fans, for their communities, for our country," Hogan's Real American Beer cofounder Chad Bronstein said. "Real American Beer is here to carry on Hulk’s legacy. We're grateful to Hyak for helping us honor him and carry his commitment to his fans forward."