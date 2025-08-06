Brooke Hogan Unloads On Family Drama, Threatens To Sue Hulk's Team Over 'Lies'

Play video content TMZ.com

Brooke Hogan's got a lot to say about her family, her late father's funeral, his sex tape and their complicated relationship ... but she's got a special message for some folks in Hulk Hogan's camp -- keep spinning lies about her, and prepare to lawyer up!!!

Brooke joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and opened up about why she skipped her dad's funeral this week, why they became estranged, why she wanted out of the will and why the last few weeks have been especially hard on her.

Hulk's daughter says people in her father's circle are spinning negative narratives around her and the lies have gotten so unbelievable it's laughable ... and also making her mad.

Brooke says the stories about her coming out of Hulk's camp -- that she ghosted him in Jacksonville, that she returned unopened gifts, that she skipped the funeral -- make it clear to her ... folks who relied on Hulk for their paycheck are worried that their golden goose is gone and afraid of what Brooke knows.

She says she and her father had love for each other and he confided in her before marrying Sky Daily ... but she doesn't trust a lot of the people who were around him.

Brooke says she just wants to spend time with her children and remember Hulk, but she hasn't eaten or slept in weeks and is a nervous wreck because she has to constantly respond to what she says are false stories about her.

While Brooke says she wanted out of the will to avoid what she felt would be inevitable family infighting over money, it seems the fight has come to her anyway... or, as she called it, the sh*tshow.

Brooke says she's at peace, but the only thing that makes her sad is getting crapped on for not going to funerals her dad never wanted and other negative stories ... and she says she's ready for a legal battle if folks in Hulk's camp continue to "spew these lies."

Bottom line for Brooke ... the war of words is ridiculous and it's time to leave her and her father alone and "let that poor man go to heaven" ... but if it continues, lawyer up because she's "not the one to come after."