Brooke Hogan Asked to Be Taken Off Hulk's Will, Won't Get Anything From Estate

Brooke Hogan is deep in grief over the loss of her dad, Hulk Hogan, after his passing last week ... but when it comes to his massive estate, she's chosen to remove herself and stay all the way out of the legal proceedings.

Sources close to Brooke tell TMZ that in 2023, she asked to be removed from Hulk's will ... because she didn’t trust a single person around him, and didn’t want to get caught up in a financial battle when he passed.

We’re told all Brooke ever really wanted was to protect her dad from people she felt were taking advantage of him ... but after years of disagreeing with Hulk over the matter, she reached out to his financial manager and had herself removed from the will.

Brooke's saddened he didn’t trust her to have his back -- but bottom line, she's never been about money, and won't be getting any from his estate ... and she's totally okay with it.

She will receive some money from a small life insurance trust that Hulk took out, of which Brooke is one of the beneficiaries. She’s grateful for that and plans to put it toward her kids' college funds.