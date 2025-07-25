Hulk Hogan's Daughter Brooke Named One of Her Twins After Estranged Father

Brooke Hogan's got a lasting reminder of her late father, Hulk Hogan ... because she named one of her twins after him.

Sources close to Brooke tell TMZ ... despite Brooke and Hulk being estranged when she gave birth to twins back in January, she gave a special tribute to her famous father by giving her daughter his middle name, Gene.

Brooke's daughter is named Molly Gene Oleksy ... and she wanted the kid to have grandpa's middle name as a way to honor Hulk.

Brooke and Hulk had been estranged for years when he died -- the result of a culmination of issues over the years with how Hulk treated Brooke -- but our sources say deep down, Brooke was always a daddy's girl.

In fact, we're told one of the main reasons Brooke and her husband, former NHL player Steven Oleksy, moved to Florida was to be close to Hulk and help care for him ... but ultimately, that didn't happen.

Still, Brooke's grateful she let Hulk know she loved him in their last conversation ... way back in September 2023.

Play video content TMZ.com