Hulk Hogan Tribute Planned For WWE SmackDown, Legends To Attend

Hulk Hogan will be honored with a farewell fit for a legend at SmackDown ... with several legends slated to be present for a tribute honoring the late wrestling icon following his death.

Sources tell TMZ Sports WWE is currently working on finalizing all the details to pay homage to the Hulkster just over 24 hours after his passing ... with names like Jimmy Hart, Sgt. Slaughter and the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase flying to Cleveland for Friday's event.

It's no surprise the organization will acknowledge the loss -- Hogan was larger than life -- but we're told the ceremonious gestures will go far beyond the standard 10-bell salute for wrestling greats who have died in the past.

Fans can expect tributes throughout the night ... and it's safe to assume it'll be emotional for the wrestlers, fans and everyone else in attendance.

We broke the story -- Hogan passed away at 71 years old in Clearwater, Florida on Thursday from cardiac arrest.

Play video content TMZ.com