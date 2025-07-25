Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Flying Off Shelves After WWE Star's Death

Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer is flying off shelves following the WWE star's death, and his company is hustling to restock retailers between New York, Florida and beyond.

Sources tell TMZ ... "Around the country, there has been a run on the beer and people are walking out with multiple 12 packs and 24 oz cans, leaving the shelves bare."

We're told the company is working overtime to supply retailers so fans "can cheers to Hulk" and celebrate his incredible legacy.

The iconic wrestler launched Real American in June 2024 -- and announced in May they're planning to acquire Hooters after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March to restructure its debts.

Terri Francis, CEO of Real American, confirmed to TMZ the acquisition is still on the table following Hulk's passing, noting ... "Hulk was a passionate entrepreneur who believed in the power of American-made brands and products, and the power of bringing communities across America together. Real American Beer will carry forward his vision and mission with the same passion and purpose -- and that includes his desire to bring Hooters into the Real American family."

Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

She also tells us Real American Beer will continue to find ways to honor Hulk and allow his fans to connect with him through the brand ... so we'll stay tuned.

As you know, Hulk died after going into cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida home early Thursday morning. His death followed June reports he was on his "deathbed" ... but we were told he was just fine and getting symptoms from a neck procedure he underwent in May checked out.

Play video content TMZ.com

Terri, meanwhile, told TMZ the Real American family is "heartbroken" by the loss but praised him for all he has done for fans.