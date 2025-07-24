Hulk Hogan's Wrestling Series Will Still Stream Despite His Death

FOX Nation is moving forward with streaming Hulk Hogan's wrestling series despite his sudden death ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Hogan's "Real American Freestyle" show on the FOX News streaming subscription service is in the can and will move forward with its original plan to stream ... despite the WWE icon's shocking death.

Before Hogan's passing, the streaming giant signed its second deal in the live sports space, entering the ring as the exclusive broadcast partner for "Real American Freestyle," a new pro wrestling league co-founded by Hogan and others.

FOX Nation President Lauren Petterson tells TMZ ... "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hulk Hogan, who single-handedly shaped the world of professional wrestling and inspired millions around the world. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and his many fans."

The streaming platform's decision to move forward with the broadcast doubles as a tribute to Hogan's enduring legacy. FOX Nation will stream 'RAF01,' the org's debut event, August 30th at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. A second event is slated for this Fall.

We broke the story ... Hulk died Thursday morning. We were told medics were dispatched to the WWE icon's Clearwater, Florida home early, with operators stating it was regarding a "cardiac arrest."

"Real American Freestyle" CEO and Co-Founder Chad Bronstein tells TMZ ... "We lost our Commissioner. We lost a friend. And the sport of wrestling lost one of its greatest champions, not just in the ring, but in spirit.

"Hulk Hogan believed wrestling was more than just entertainment. He saw it as a brotherhood, a proving ground and a platform for greatness. That’s what Real American Freestyle was built to be, a new stage for the toughest, most passionate athletes on Earth. And Hulk was at the center of it.

"From day one, he threw his weight behind this league. He met with athletes. He watched tape, shared stories, and showed up like only he could. RAF was personal to him, something bigger than all of us.