Vince McMahon, President Trump, Celebs React to Hulk Hogan's Death

UPDATE

11:20 AM PT -- Vince McMahon -- who made WWE what it is today -- released a statement ... saying, "The world lost a treasure today."

"Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world," he said on X. "He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon."

"His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled -- and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved."

"He leaves us with one of his favorite expressions, 'Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers.' Today, we pray for him."

11:00 AM PT -- The sad news has made its way to the Oval Office ... with President Donald Trump reflecting on his "great friend," Hulk Hogan.

"Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way -- Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart," Trump said on Truth Social. "He gave an absolutely electric speech at the Republican National Convention, that was one of the highlights of the entire week."

"He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. To his wife, Sky, and family, we give our warmest best wishes and love. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!"

Hollywood and the sports world are mourning the sudden death of Hulk Hogan, who passed away Thursday after going into cardiac arrest at his Florida home.

Leading the tributes pouring in across social media is the WWE, which says they're "saddened" by the loss of "one of pop culture's most recognizable figures." As you know, the legendary athlete brought WWE into the mainstream back in 1985 during the first WrestleMania.

Sylvester Stallone -- who starred in 'Rocky III" alongside HH -- posted on IG Thursday, saying, "He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks."

Ric Flair shared several photos with his late friend and remembered him as one of his biggest supporters who was always there in a time of need.

Play video content TMZSports.com

He expressed his shock and sorrow while speaking to TMZ as well, breaking down in tears as he recalled Hulk's manager assuring him his health was "fine" just a day ago.

Mario Lopez paid tribute by sharing a throwback photo of him and 2 of his kids posing with Hulk at a wrestling event. He wrote in the caption that Hulk's the only celebrity he's ever been starstruck by ... adding his passing feels like some of his childhood has been ripped away.

Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

He continued ... "The bandana, the flex, the leg drop, the larger-than-life energy… he was the superhero for so many of us. Rest easy brother... Forever a legend."

Diplo, meanwhile, honored Hulk as a "Florida legend" ... while Travis Barker shared a black-and-white photo with Hulk smiling at a little boy -- possibly his son Landon.

The tributes keep rolling in ... from ESPN's Kendrick Perkins to Donald Trump Jr., Brittany Aldean, Dale Partridge, Danielle Moinet and many more.