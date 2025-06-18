Hulk Hogan Deathbed Rumors Untrue, Hospitalized With Neck and Back Issues

Hulk Hogan is NOT on his last legs -- TMZ Sports is told the WWE legend was hospitalized to address lingering neck and back issues this week ... but he is by no means on his deathbed.

The speculation started when local radio guy Bubba the Love Sponge went on air and stated he heard the wrestling icon was in bad shape -- to the point where his loved ones were getting called in to say their goodbyes.

It's not officially confirmed, but Bubba The Love Sponge is saying Hulk Hogan is in the hospital, and "might not make it." pic.twitter.com/YIgCcZAcNR — James of WebIsJericho.com (@WebGuyJames) June 18, 2025 @WebGuyJames

Bubba couched a lot of his intel ... claiming his source was rock solid, but things could have changed since his last communication with them.

A rep for Hogan tells us the 71-year-old isn't close to death -- he's just dealing with more of the same ailments he's had for years. In fact, we're told Hogan's back to moving around already.

Of course, we previously reported Hogan underwent a neck surgery just last month ... but by all accounts, it was a big success.