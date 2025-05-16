Hulk Hogan's Real American Gunning To Buy Hooters Brand

Hulk Hogan wants to breathe new life into Hooters ... with his Real American Brands making a bid to buy the iconic restaurant chain's branding, TMZ Sports has learned.

We're told the WWE legend and his company want to acquire the Hooters intellectual property as part of a mission to take over existing brands that represent what America is all about -- "freedom, grit and good times" -- and bring them back to relevance.

"Hooters is more than just wings and nostalgia -- it's part of the American story," Real American CEO Terri Francis told us. "We see enormous potential to modernize the brand without losing its bold identity. Under our umbrella, Hooters will return to the spotlight as a symbol of unfiltered Americana -- fun, fearless, and proudly American."

The brand said Hooters would be a big step in the right direction as it looks to grow its portfolio with an emphasis on entertainment and patriotism.

Hulk has already ventured into alcohol ... with Real American Beer launching last year.

While it's unclear what the deal would entail, the brand said it looks to relaunch Hooters in a ton of different ways -- from consumer products to digital content to gaming and more, in hopes of engaging with the younger crowds.

This isn't just coming out of the blue -- we first heard about Hulk's interest back in early April ... with people in his camp saying they were "very intrigued" about the possibilities, as it felt like a perfect match.

Of course, Hooters has taken a hit in recent years ... and the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March to restructure its debts.