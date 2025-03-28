Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Calls Daughter Brooke a Narcissist

Linda Hogan -- Hulk's ex-wife -- is denying claims she was ever physically or verbally abusive to her daughter, Brooke ... instead calling Brooke a "narcissist" who attacked her.

The mother-of-two fired back at Brooke's claims in a lengthy Facebook post from just a few hours ago ... claiming narcissism runs deep in the family -- and, both Brooke and Hulk suffer from it.

LH then admits she may have spanked Brooke on one occasion and called her a couple names ... but, claims she never treated her daughter as poorly as she claims -- adding Brooke had a cell phone and could've easily posted all about this alleged abuse back in the day if she wanted to.

Hogan says Brooke took Hulk's side in the divorce ... and, she feels this skewed her memory of her mother's treatment of her -- and, she challenges everyone out there to find someone who will back Brooke's claims.

In fact, Linda says, not only was Brooke never abused ... but Linda claims she was actually the victim of physical violence at Brooke's hand -- claiming Brooke got so drunk she broke Linda's collarbone and cut her lip. She adds this is just one of many stories.

Hogan finishes off her statement by saying she's done defending herself in the court of public opinion ... and, may actually end up in civil court if Brooke keeps making her claims.

Play video content

As you know ... Linda called her family a mess earlier this week, claiming Brooke doesn't talk to anyone in the fam after a massive falling out with Hulk nearly a decade ago.

However, Brooke came out and countered the narrative that her mother did nothing wrong ... firing off that her mother was "EXTREMELY" verbally, mentally and physically abusive since her childhood.