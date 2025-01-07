Hulk Hogan Booed by Crowd at Netflix's 'Monday Night RAW'

Play video content Netflix

Hulk Hogan didn't receive a warm welcome at Netflix‘s “Monday Night RAW” event in Los Angeles last night ... in fact, he got verbally body-slammed by a sea of booing fans as he tried to give a speech.

The WWE star showed up at the jam-packed Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California and made one of his grand entrances, walking out to the crowd as "Real American" blared throughout the arena.

Play video content

Check out the video ... Hulk, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with his "Real American Beer" brand, starts speaking to the audience ... who collectively booed the legendary wrestler.

With his black shades on, Hulk looked around for a moment -- somewhat perplexed -- before telling everyone he's been involved with the WWE for 40 years, which he labeled a "great" organization.

Hulk said he's had a lot of tag-team partners over the decades -- but the "Real American Beer" company is his newest. He then reminisced about other former WWE stars, like "Macho Man" Randy Savage and André the Giant, before giving Netflix a shoutout.

The whole time people were jeering Hulk ... who was able to power though his speech to the end. Still, it was an embarrassing moment for the wrestling icon.

As you know, Hulk has caught a lot of flak after leaked audio from 2007 revealed he used the N-word during a phone conversation about his daughter Brooke's relationship with a Black man. The WWE fired Hulk for using the racial slur in 2015, not long after the tape surfaced.