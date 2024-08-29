Hulk Hogan Leads Donald Trump Cheers After Kamala Harris Diss

Play video content TMZSports.com

Hulk Hogan's beer tour has basically turned into a full-fledged Donald Trump campaign at this point ... 'cause days after the wrestling legend made controversial comments about Kamala Harris, he was back to rallying for his good friend.

The Hulkster hit up Moonshine Alley in Providence, Rhode Island on Tuesday to continue promoting his "Real American Beer" ... but at one point in the night, he shifted his focus from booze to politics.

TMZ Sports has obtained a clip of Hulk's time on the mic ... and while it wasn't nearly as polarizing as his go-round in Ohio, it was still very much pro-Trump.

Hogan asked the crowd how they feel about Harris ... which was met with jeers.

Play video content

But when he mentioned No. 45?? It was nothin' but hooting and hollering in favor of the former president.

He had the folks in attendance eating out of the palm of his hand ... which isn't surprising, 'cause we're told some folks were even decked out in Trump merch at the event.

Play video content 8/20/24 TMZSports.com

As we previously reported on his Ohio gathering last week, Hogan asked whether he should body-slam Harris, mocked her Indian heritage and made a racist gesture referring to indigenous Americans a week prior -- which he chalked up to having one too many brews.