Hulk Hogan Jokes About Body-Slamming Kamala Harris

Want Me To Drop The Leg On Kamala?!?

Play video content TMZSports.com

Hulk Hogan is not turning down the temperature on political violence ... 'cause he's talking about performing one of his famous wrestling moves on Kamala Harris ... though he's blaming it on alcohol.

The Hulkster was at the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio promoting his new beer Monday night when he grabbed the mic and started firing up the crowd ... and things quickly flew off the rails.

Hulk asked the place ... "Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?" Check out the video, obtained by TMZ Sports -- the crowd eats it all up.

Play video content

No surprise Hulk's got it out for Kamala ... he gave a speech praising Donald Trump last month at the Republican National Convention.

Hulk took some more shots at Kamala in Ohio ... including a joke about her Indian heritage.

At that point, Hulk seemed to realize he may have taken things too far ... and said it was just the beers talking.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Hulk's hawking his new brew, "Real American Beer," and we also got video of him slamming a few cans and signing shirts for his fans.