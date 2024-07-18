Hulk Hogan Speaking At RNC, Loves America & Eager to Support Trump

Hulk Hogan is gearing up to back Donald Trump at the RNC with all the enthusiasm of a wrestling match -- 'cause he thinks he needs his support now more than ever.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Hulk's been buddies with Trump for years, and he believes there's no better time than right now to pull through for him than at the RNC in Milwaukee Thursday evening ... where we're told HH is set to address the crowd.

We're told Hulk views himself as a red, white, and blue-blooded American through and through -- and that he loves country ... which is why he's all in on making a case for his MAGA-touting buddy.

HH is set to pump up the crowd for Trump before he officially accepts his GOP nom for U.S. Prez -- marking his first public address since dodging an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania Saturday.

As we know, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired a bullet that nicked Trump in the ear -- and Hulk was right there on IG, condemning the horrific act and sending his thoughts and prayers.

Friends aside, Hulk's been a longtime Trump backer. His support goes way back to 2015 when he told TMZ he wouldn't have minded being Trump's VP running mate.