Hulk Hogan Makes a Case for Mike Tyson Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Hulk Hogan isn't ruling out Mike Tyson in his forthcoming match against Jake Paul ... noting the boxing legend still has a lot of fight left in him.

We got the WWE legend on "TMZ Live" Wednesday, where he shared his thoughts on Mike and Jake's highly anticipated fight ... which has been rescheduled for November following MT's health scare last month.

As Hulk put it ... the health incident on the plane was merely a minor setback, reminding viewers the legendary boxer is known as "Iron Mike Tyson" for a reason.

HH made it clear Mike and Jake's 30-year age difference shouldn't be a concern either ... explaining that Mike has the "eye of a tiger."

He continued ... "When he gets focused, he will seek and destroy. I see that bad dog look in his eye now. It's like when you don't trust a bad dog, it might bite ya at any time. That's the look he's got. I remember that look from 25 years ago, it's kind of scary."

Still, Hulk has a relationship with both athletes, confessing Jake is feeling pretty confident about the planned face-off.

He added ... "I'm excited about it. I'm kind of glad it's rescheduled because I don't want any excuses. I want both men at 100% ... and I've got a feeling this is gonna be the fight of the century, brothers. This is gonna be a good one."

While Hulk, at least publicly, is straddling the fence on who he's rooting for, he knows what he'll be drinking when the match goes down in November -- his new brew called Real American Beer.

Hulk told us he saw an opening for a new beer brand last year, after Bud Light's boycott drama.

As for the beer's name -- well, he's got a pretty lofty mission to unify our deeply divided country "one beer at a time."