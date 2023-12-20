Hulk Hogan Gets Baptized, 'Greatest Day of My Life'

Big moment for Hulk Hogan ... he just announced he's been baptized!!

The Hulkster had the special ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida recently ... getting in a large body of water and fully submerging himself as part of the christening process.

70-year-old Hogan spoke about the significance of the baptism ... saying, "Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life."

"No worries, no hate, no judgment ... only love!"

Hogan was accompanied by his wife, Sky Daily Hogan ... who also took part in the baptism.

Hulk has previously opened up on his faith ... saying he knew at a young age Jesus Christ was his savior who helped him take the correct path to success.

"I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old," he said back in April, "and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.