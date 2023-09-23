Hulk Hogan Marries Sky Daily in Intimate Florida Wedding Ceremony

Hulk Hogan is a married man yet again -- having walked down the aisle with his new bride, Sky Daily ... and the wedding photos are really something to behold.

The WWE icon tied the knot Friday in a relatively small ceremony down in Clearwater, FL -- with just their closest family members in attendance -- where sources with direct knowledge tell us it was not only an intimate affair ... but a spiritual one too.

We're told Hulk and Sky got hitched at their go-to place of worship -- Indian Rocks Baptist Church. Pastor Aaron Filippone handled the marrying duties as their wedding officiant.

As you can see in these photos of the happy couple -- they were dressed to the nines for the special day ... especially Sky, whose dress came courtesy of Rue de Seine's bridal gown collection. Her jewelry collection here is also top-tier -- earrings made of 18kt white gold, encrusted with 4-carat diamonds. Her bracelet and necklace pendant are made of the same white gold material ... and those too are laced with shimmering diamonds as well. 💎

As for the rings ... true beauts -- which our sources say are valued at $500k. BTW, that massive engagement ring Sky's been flashing is at the center of her band -- and it glistens a helluva lot because it's got more carats than Peter Cottontail can eat in one sitting!

Word play aside ... we're told the nuptials were lovely, and that their own respective kids were the only ones there to bear witness to this coming-together. That includes Sky's children, as well as Nick Hogan ... we're told Brooke couldn't make it on such short notice.

If this sounds like it happened kind of spur of the moment ... that's 'cause it did. Our sources tell us these two were itching to be husband and wife ASAP -- and that they simply couldn't wait any longer, being totally over their BF/GF label ... wanting to make it official.

Remember, the Hulkster popped the question just this past July ... and Sky said yes. This marks his third marriage -- and the guy looks like he couldn't be happier.