Hulk Hogan's Fiancée Rocks Massive Ring After Engagement
Hulk Hogan Check Out My Lady's Massive Rock!!! ... Post-Engagement Dinner
7/27/2023 7:46 AM PT
Hulk Hogan and his fiancée had a romantic night out on the town after the WWE legend proposed this week ... and her engagement ring is HUGE!!
TMZ Sports broke the story -- Hulk and Sky Daily, his lady of a year and a half, are slated to tie the knot after he got on one knee at a restaurant in Tampa.
Fresh off the awesome news, the happy duo decided to celebrate with a dinner at Latitude 28 in Clearwater ... and they were both in great spirits as they showed up at the JW Marriott.
Hulk rocked his usual bandanna, t-shirt, and chain for the date ... and future Mrs. Hogan went for a patterned shirt and tight brown pants -- and, of course, her shiny, new accessory.
Take a look at the pics -- Sky gave a quick glimpse of the bling as she fixed her hair ... and it's safe to say you could see the thing from outer space.
This will be Hulk's third marriage -- he was previously married to Linda until 2010. He finalized his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, back in 2021.
No word on when Hulk and Sky are going to walk down the aisle, but it might not be long -- 'cause it's clear they can't get enough of each other!!