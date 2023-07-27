Hulk Hogan's Fiancée Rocks Massive Ring After Engagement

Hulk Hogan and his fiancée had a romantic night out on the town after the WWE legend proposed this week ... and her engagement ring is HUGE!!

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Hulk and Sky Daily, his lady of a year and a half, are slated to tie the knot after he got on one knee at a restaurant in Tampa.

Fresh off the awesome news, the happy duo decided to celebrate with a dinner at Latitude 28 in Clearwater ... and they were both in great spirits as they showed up at the JW Marriott.

Hulk rocked his usual bandanna, t-shirt, and chain for the date ... and future Mrs. Hogan went for a patterned shirt and tight brown pants -- and, of course, her shiny, new accessory.

Take a look at the pics -- Sky gave a quick glimpse of the bling as she fixed her hair ... and it's safe to say you could see the thing from outer space.

This will be Hulk's third marriage -- he was previously married to Linda until 2010. He finalized his divorce from his second wife, Jennifer McDaniel, back in 2021.