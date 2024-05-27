Mike Tyson Suffers Medical Emergency During Flight

update

10:10 AM PT -- Jake Paul is shutting down any online chatter about their fight being called off in the wake of Mike Tyson's health scare.

Jake says people "love to make s**t up," but reassured fans the July 20 bout is still a go. As he put it, "nothing changed."

Mike Tyson is recovering from an ulcer flare-up he suffered while flying cross-country -- and it was so bad, airline staff had to put out the call for any medical professionals on the plane to come forward.

Tyson was flying from Miami to L.A. on Saturday when he started feeling sick. The American Airlines flight was almost at LAX, but the boxer was in so much pain, flight attendants asked if there was anyone onboard to help him.

Mike's rep tells TMZ ... "He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Paramedics boarded the plane when it reached the gate at LAX, and they treated Tyson on the spot ... according to In Touch Weekly, which first reported the incident.

Tyson's rep says he's doing "great" now.

Most of the passengers were reportedly unaware it was Mike who suffered the medical emergency ... they just knew someone was in distress, because the call for a doctor or nurse popped up on all the in-seat screens, before it was announced over the PA.

There was a reported 2-hour delay in the flight taking off, but that had nothing to do with Tyson -- who felt fine at that point. His rep says that was a mechanical issue with the plane. Passengers did have to wait about 25 minutes to get off the plane due to the paramedics checking out MT.

57-year-old Tyson is in the middle of training for his July boxing match against Jake Paul.