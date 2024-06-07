Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Fight Gets New Date
Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson New Fight Date ... See You In November!!!
Jake Paul will still face off against Mike Tyson in the ring ... the highly-anticipated boxing match has been rescheduled for November 15.
As we previously reported -- the bout slated for July 20 was pushed back after medical professionals told Iron Mike to take it easy for a few weeks due to a recent ulcer flare.
The bout will still go down at the home of the Dallas Cowboys -- AT&T Stadium in Arlington -- and air on Netflix.
The Cowboys actually have a home game that week ... although it's a Monday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans, so there are a few days for crew members to get the facility ready in time for kickoff.
There were a number of fighters willing to step in for Tyson after the postponement was announced last week -- including Ryan Garcia, ex-NFL star Brandon Jacobs and Jake's own brother, Logan.
They're missing out on the opportunity this time around ... but who knows -- maybe they'll get their shot after the November event.
Tyson released a statement on the new date ... saying it doesn't matter when they fight -- he's ending Paul regardless.
"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson said Friday. "I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties."
"While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix."