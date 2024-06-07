Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Fight Gets New Date

Jake Paul will still face off against Mike Tyson in the ring ... the highly-anticipated boxing match has been rescheduled for November 15.

As we previously reported -- the bout slated for July 20 was pushed back after medical professionals told Iron Mike to take it easy for a few weeks due to a recent ulcer flare.

The bout will still go down at the home of the Dallas Cowboys -- AT&T Stadium in Arlington -- and air on Netflix.

The Cowboys actually have a home game that week ... although it's a Monday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans, so there are a few days for crew members to get the facility ready in time for kickoff.

There were a number of fighters willing to step in for Tyson after the postponement was announced last week -- including Ryan Garcia, ex-NFL star Brandon Jacobs and Jake's own brother, Logan.

They're missing out on the opportunity this time around ... but who knows -- maybe they'll get their shot after the November event.

Tyson released a statement on the new date ... saying it doesn't matter when they fight -- he's ending Paul regardless.

"Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly," Tyson said Friday. "I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties."