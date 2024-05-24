Jake Paul Says He Won't Take It Easy On Mike Tyson Despite Age Gap

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mike Tyson might be 30 years older than Jake Paul, but that won't stop El Gallo from going for the kill if the opportunity presents itself on July 20 ... telling TMZ Sports there's no chance he takes it easy on the boxing legend in their upcoming fight.

The combat sports community is torn on who's got the upper hand in the Paul vs. Tyson bout -- Tyson is obviously one of the greatest to ever do it, but he's decades removed from his dominance ... while Paul is far less experienced, but in his prime when it comes to age.

We spoke with 27-year-old Paul as the big day rapidly approaches ... and asked if there's any part of him that would hold back based on the fact his opponent is a few years from being a senior citizen.

"Absolutely not," Paul said ... explaining if Tyson gets a shot to knock him out, he'll do the exact same "in an embarrassing fashion."

"So, I have to reciprocate that same energy," he added. "But Mike Tyson is a killer. He's ruthless. He's the most vicious champion ever. So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. And the legend must fall."

As for the magnitude of the fight ... Paul said he expects AT&T Stadium to be filled to the brim -- and thinks Netflix could attract hundreds of millions of viewers.