Oscar De La Hoya's Praying For Mike Tyson Against 'Real Fighter' Jake Paul

Jake Paul's fighting Mike Tyson in July, and many people are worried about The Problem Child's safety. But, it's Iron Mike who should actually be concerned, according to the legendary Oscar De la Hoya.

TMZ Sports ran into the Hall of Fame boxer in New York City last week, and we asked ODLH about the upcoming scrap between 57-year-old Tyson and 27-year-old Paul.

"I'm gonna pray for Mike Tyson, 'cause I love Mike Tyson. I think Jake Paul, look, he's a real fighter. He really is. It's a dangerous fight. Mike Tyson, be careful, please," De La Hoya told us.

Of course, most people have taken the opposite approach ... warning Jake that he could be seriously hurt by Mike, arguably the most feared boxer ever.

Paul last fought at the beginning of March, easily handling boxer (17-2) Ryan Bourland, knocking him out in the first round.

The Bourland bout came on the heels of Jake's scrap against Andre August (10-1-1), who was also beaten by a first-round knockout.

Tyson, for his part, last fought in an exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. in June 2020 ... a fight card in which JP was also involved (Paul KO'd former NBA star Nate Robinson that night). Mike and Roy's fight wasn't scored.

Iron Mike's last professional fight was way back in 2005 ... when he lost to Kevin McBride.

We also asked Oscar if a loss to Jake could ruin his legacy.

"No, Mike Tyson is cemented, legacy, forever," De La Hoya said, adding, "Mike Tyson will be the man forever."