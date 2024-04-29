Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Will Be Sanctioned Professional Boxing Match

Jake Paul's boxing match against Mike Tyson will be the real deal -- the two sides just announced their upcoming fight is a sanctioned professional bout.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions shared the news on Monday ... saying the big event will count on their official career records.

The heavyweight fight will consist of 8 2-minute rounds ... and they'll wear 14-oz. gloves (instead of the typical 10-oz. mitts).

Of course, the bigger the glove, the softer the punch.

MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian explained the promotion worked with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations for weeks to get the fight sanctioned ... and they're grateful for the outcome.

There were rumblings the fight would be more of an exhibition -- some reports claimed it would not be scored traditionally ... and headshots would not be allowed.

But with this development, it's clear the fight ain't just for everyone's entertainment ... and the two guys will put it all out there come July 20.