Mike Tyson Says He's 'Now Feeling 100%' After Airplane Health Scare

Mike Tyson is back to feeling like iron once more ... the boxing legend says he's "100%" healthy again after suffering a medical scare on a flight over the weekend.

The 57-year-old required medical attention while aboard an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Saturday ... but in a post on his X page on Tuesday morning, he revealed he's doing just fine now.

Mike told his followers he's at full strength ... before he made it clear his plans to fight Jake Paul in July remain unchanged.

"Now feeling 100%," he wrote, "even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul."

Tyson's reps told TMZ on Monday the airplane emergency all stemmed from an ulcer flare-up the former heavyweight champ had just minutes before his flight was slated to land. The rep said Tyson was feeling "nauseous and dizzy" -- and was appreciative of the medical responders who raced to tend to him.