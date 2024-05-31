Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Postponed After Boxing Legend's Airplane Medical Scare

Fans looking forward to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight will have to wait a bit longer -- the July 20 bout has just been postponed following the boxing legend's recent airplane medical scare.

Jake's Most Valuable Promotions just made the announcement ... saying after meeting with medical professionals over his ulcer flare-up on Thursday, Mike was told it was best to do "minimal to light training over the next few weeks."

Jake and Mike both agreed it was best to push the event back ... as they both want equal training time leading up to the fight.

It's a recent development ... as TMZ Sports was told on Wednesday that in the eyes of the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation, everything was going to go according to plan.

On top of that, Tyson initially made it sound like his medical scare would have zero impact on the fight -- in fact, he said he was back to 100%.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time," Iron Mike said.

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon."

As we previously reported, the 57-year-old required medical attention while aboard an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Saturday ... minutes before the plane was slated to land.

Despite the sad news, that didn't stop Tyson from talking trash to his opponent ... saying, "Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

27-year-old Jake added ... "I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night."

"My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup."