First Photos of Donald Trump Shooter Surface with Boyish Face

The face of the gunman who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump has now been unmasked -- and he looks like your average adolescent.

Photos of shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks surfaced for the first time since he attempted to fatally shoot Trump from a rooftop near the presumptive Republican presidential nominee's campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

In one image, Crooks is flashing a soft smile and wearing glasses, along with a t-shirt emblazoned with the American flag and headshots of our founding fathers.

A second picture shows Crooks grinning while sporting a black cap and gown and holding a diploma alongside a woman at what appears to be a graduation ceremony. Both photos capture Crooks as a teenager.

The New York Times reported that Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022 and was registered as a Republican voter, but he also donated $15 to a Democratic political action committee.

As you know, Crooks was shot to death by Secret Service agents as he tried to kill Trump while the 45th prez was giving a stump speech at Saturday's packed rally. Crooks was 20 at the time of his death.

Trump, who was shot in the ear, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment before he was released. Three bystanders were also shot at the rally and one was killed while two others were in critical condition.

TMZ obtained shocking video of Crooks lying on his belly on the rooftop, aiming his gun and firing bullets at Trump.