Hulk Hogan Event Attendee Claims She Needed 9 Stitches After Being Hit By Beer Can

A woman who attended a Hulk Hogan event this week says her night out ended in a trip to the hospital ... after she claims she was drilled in the head by a flying beer can amid the festivities.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports, it all happened on Monday at the Thirsty Cowboy in Medina, Ohio ... as the Hulkster was making an appearance to promote his new brew, "Real American Beer."

The WWE legend and some of his cohorts were heaving drinks to patrons in the crowd ... when cops say Emma Harlukowicz told them one of the flying cans nailed her 50-year-old mom in the noggin.

Law enforcement wrote in the report the elder Harlukowicz was seen bleeding ... and while she turned down ambulance transport to a nearby medical facility -- she eventually ended up at a hospital. Cops say Emma told them her mother needed nine stitches near her hairline to close a gash that had been caused by the aluminum.

Initially, according to the docs, the woman stated Hulk threw the can ... although other witnesses said it was hurled by "another crew member." Video we obtained shows there were at least five people onstage chucking out the brews, before a PA announcer could be heard saying they would no longer throw them for safety reasons.

Ultimately, cops wrote in the docs they closed out the case ... ruling it was merely an accident.

