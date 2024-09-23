Vince McMahon Slams 'Deceptive' Upcoming Netflix Doc, 'Mr. McMahon'

Vince McMahon isn't wasting any time knocking Netflix's soon-to-be-released docuseries, "Mr. McMahon" ... with the former WWE honcho blasting the project just days before its anticipated release.

The six-part doc debuts on the streaming giant's platform later this week -- on September 25 -- and although 79-year-old McMahon admits he hasn't yet seen the series, it's evident he's bracing for a show that paints him in less than ideal light.

"I don't regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons," McMahon said in a statement released Monday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I've seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the 'Mr. McMahon' character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident."

The WWE co-founder and longtime boss continued, saying ... "A lot has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out-of-context footage and dated soundbites etc. to distort the viewers' perception and support a deceptive narrative."

"In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, 'Mr. McMahon.'"

The show will focus on McMahon's life, his ascension as the most powerful man in wrestling, and the controversy and lawsuits that ultimately led to his stepping away from WWE.

Vince ended his statement with an ask of people who will watch the series.