Vince McMahon Accuser Agrees To Delay Lawsuit ... Amid Federal Investigation

The former WWE employee accusing Vince McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking has agreed to hold off on her lawsuit at the request of the U.S. government ... as the feds conduct its own investigation into the former wrestling mogul.

Janel Grant filed the bombshell suit against McMahon and former WWE exec. John Laurinaitis back in January ... claiming she was coerced into sex acts to elevate her career within the company, among other disturbing allegations.

As it turns out, the government is already doing its own probe into the matter ... and asked Grant to put a pause on her suit to avoid any potential interference, which she agreed to do.

"Ms. Grant has consented to a request by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York to stay her case against Mr. McMahon, WWE and Mr. Laurinaitis, pursuant to a pending non-public investigation," Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, tells TMZ Sports.

"We will cooperate with all appropriate next steps."

As we previously reported, McMahon resigned as the Executive Chairman of WWE's parent company, TKO, shortly after the lawsuit was filed ... and has since sold a ton of his stock.