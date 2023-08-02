Vince McMahon Confident Feds Will Find No 'Wrongdoing' After Search Warrant Executed

In continuing to investigate claims of misconduct against Vince McMahon, federal agents served a grand jury subpoena and executed a search warrant against the WWE honcho last month ... though McMahon said on Wednesday he's confident the probe will ultimately find no wrongdoing.

WWE revealed the new developments of the federal investigation in a Security and Exchange Commissions filing this week ... saying they happened back on July 17.

The wrestling org. also noted in the filing that federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies have hit it with demands for documents "concerning the investigation and related subject matters."

The WWE, however, said "no charges have been brought in these investigations" at this point.

"We believe this is a continuation of the investigation that commenced last summer," the company said in a statement regarding the matter. "WWE has cooperated throughout and fully understands and respects the government’s need for a complete process."

McMahon, meanwhile, said he was sure no charges will ever come ... saying in a statement of his own, "I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so. I am confident that the government’s investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing."

According to a July 2022 Wall Street Journal report, McMahon agreed to pay millions of dollars in "hush money" to several different women throughout his tenure as WWE boss. The org. launched an investigation into the claims -- and amid it all, he stepped down from his role in the company.

But, months later, in January, he returned.