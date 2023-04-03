WWE, UFC Merge, Form Massive New Company

The WWE and the UFC are merging into one ... now forming a $21 billion company.

Endeavor, the parent co. of UFC, announced the move on Monday morning ... revealing its shareholders will own 51 percent of the new org. WWE shareholders, meanwhile, will own 49 percent.

Vince McMahon will hold the title of Executive Chairman of the Board with the new group -- while Dana White will continue as the President of UFC. Ariel Emanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, will be the head honcho of it all.

McMahon said in a statement Monday he was thrilled over the news.

"Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity," McMahon said.

"The new company will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster our strong stable of brands."

The move comes following a rocky year for McMahon, who retired as WWE CEO last July -- only to come back in January. At the time of his return, he revealed he would explore all opportunities for a sale of the company.