Roman Reigns Narrowly Beats Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 39

And STILL -- Roman Reigns just defeated Cody Rhodes to retain the WWE Universal Championship on Sunday ... in a match that was nothing short of an instant classic.

The two started the fight with an intense stare-down before going at it ... and Cody took the quick advantage, forcing Roman to take a breather outside the ring.

After a pep talk from his manager, Paul Heyman, RR got back in the ring and into the action ... moving Cody around at his will.

The match was as back and forth as it gets from there ... and the Bloodline, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn even made an appearance.

Of course, Roman was the Universal Champion for over 900 days ... but the match meant even more to Cody, who previously told TMZ Sports he was hoping to do something his legendary family hadn't done and win the main event at WM.

Cody was clearly emotional after the loss ... and many felt he did more than enough to win.

