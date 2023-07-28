Vince McMahon Undergoes Major Spinal Surgery

Vince McMahon underwent major surgery last week to fix an issue with his spine, TMZ Sports has learned.

Sources close to the WWE honcho tell us the procedure lasted over four hours. It was, however, deemed a success ... and the 77-year-old is now recovering.

No word yet on what it will all mean for his future in the ring ... though McMahon's action in the squared circle has waned since his memorable appearance at Wrestlemania 38.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon is the gift that keeps on giving!



😂 😂 😂#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qZSjCV2CaE — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) April 4, 2022 @wweontnt

Regardless, it's been a year full of ups and downs for McMahon ... he retired as WWE CEO last July amid allegations of misconduct -- only to come back in January.

Months later, in April, McMahon helped spearhead a merger between the WWE and the UFC ... forming a $21 billion company.