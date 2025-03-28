Brooke Hogan Blasts Mom After Calling Family 'The Worst Mess'

Brooke Hogan came out swinging in a statement of her own after her mother, Linda Hogan, tearfully called the Hogan family "the worst mess" and claimed she has no idea why her daughter won't speak to her.

Brooke shared a lengthy note on Instagram Thursday night, explaining she had no contact with her mom after being "EXTREMELY" verbally and mentally abused since her childhood, which she said sometimes turned physical. She also says her mother's behavior in the video she posted Thursday is "mild" compared to what she has witnessed for the "greater portion" of her life.

Play video content

Further explaining her frustration, the singer and actress says she's been asked to "defend poor behavior to the public and have done so out of love" ... only to learn she was "misinformed, manipulated, and lied to."

She adds, "Still to this day I face constant ridicule for those poor decisions of others. I’ve watched others benefit financially off my suffering and embarrassment caused by their selfish behavior."

Brooke goes on to say she forgave her family time and time again for their "nasty" behavior, which caused "massive" blows to her personal and professional life ... because she wanted to see the good in her family.

She notes, "I've repeatedly held my hand out to them, only to have them pull me into the darkness with them. I've set boundaries that were not respected, and at this point, I can truly do no more."

Setting the record straight about her decision to go without contact with her mom and her father, Hulk Hogan, plus his second and third wives, Brooke confirms her relationships with all parties have nothing to do with one another.

She clarifies, "This decision was made based purely on how they have each dealt with me directly my entire life."

In addition to airing out her dirty laundry with Brooke ... Linda broke down in tears Thursday over her failed marriage to Hulk, saying she's still "sad" about their split 20 years later. She also called him a "complete liar" and "sex addict."