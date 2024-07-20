Hulk Hogan Parties at Missouri Bar After Trump Speech at RNC

Play video content TMZ.com

Hulk Hogan was in a celebratory mood after his big Trump speech at the Republican National Convention ... the iconic WWE wrestler was out partying at a Missouri saloon and we got the video to prove it!

Check it out ... Hulk was standing behind the bar at Shady Gators in Lake of the Ozarks Friday night when he picked up a can of his very own brew, "Real American Beer," and chugged the whole damn thing in front of everybody.

He then raised the empty can above his head before he dropped it to the loud applause of the cheering crowd. Everyone there was a Hulkamaniac for sure!!!

Before that, Hulk arrived on a boat to the watering hole, which sailed up to a dock on the lake around 8:30 PM, our sources said.

We're told Hulk then stepped onto the dock and went up to a deck connected to the bar, where he ate nachos and chatted with some of the locals while promoting "Real American Beer," which he recently launched.

At some point during his 1.5-hour stay, Hulk jumped behind the bar and did his beer-guzzling routine before signing autographs and passing out t-shirts emblazoned with the name of his beer.

One thing to note ... Last June, Hulk told Men's Health magazine that he had gone cold turkey and had not had a sip of alcohol in six months. Safe to say Hulk has now abandoned that idea.

Meanwhile, as you know, Hulk was one of the key speakers at the RNC Thursday night, energizing the crowd, particularly Donald Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Play video content

During his speech, Hulk tore off his shirt onstage as he reminded the audience that someone tried to kill Trump at the rally in Pennsylvania last Saturday. He encouraged all Americans to rally around Donald to send him back to the White House.