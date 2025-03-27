Hulk Hogan's Ex-Wife Linda Breaks Down in Teary Video, Says Family's a Mess!

Play video content

Linda Hogan broke down on social media, tearfully telling her followers her life's a disaster ... placing much of the blame on ex-hubby Hulk Hogan.

"My family's in the worst mess," Linda said on Instagram, attempting to fight back tears.

"Brooke doesn't talk to us. She's had twins. She got married. She didn't tell us," LH explained. "She had a huge fight with Terry. I don't know how that reflected onto me. But she cut me out too. I haven't talked to her for seven years. Almost eight years now."

Linda says she still has a strong relationship with her son 34-year-old Nick ... "He's still such a good boy."

FYI, the Hogans tied the knot in late 1983 after dating for a couple of years. They had two kids together, Brooke and Nick.

Hulk was arguably the biggest star in wrestling since the '80s, but the family as a whole became famous in 2005 when they starred on a reality show, "Hogan Knows Best."

The show aired for four seasons, ending in October 2007. Around the same time, Linda filed for divorce, ending the marriage.

The breakup wasn't pretty -- it was super contentious -- with the former couple fighting everywhere from the media to the courtroom.

Linda explained why, all these years later, she was so emotional.

"I'm just home by myself today. Again, as usual, I'm okay with most things, but today something hit. I don't know what hit, but I look terrible because I've been crying," Linda said.

She went on to blast the WWE legend, describing Hulk as a "complete liar" and "sex addict," while admitting she's still struggling with the split.

"It's been 20 years and I'm still this sad. Somebody please explain that. I don't know. It just doesn't get better."

As much as Linda is struggling, 71-year-old Hulk seems to be in a great place.

In fact, the WWE Hall of Famer married Sky Daily in September 2023 ... and by all accounts, is extremely happy.

While the Hulkster remarried, don't look for Linda to do the same.