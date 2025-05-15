Hulk Hogan Undergoes Neck Surgery

Hulk Hogan just underwent neck surgery ... but TMZ Sports has learned he's already up and runnin' wild!!!

A rep for the wrestling legend tells us ... Hulk required a "little fusion procedure" on Wednesday in an effort to make him "feel a little better."

The 71-year-old, though, required little recovery time, and was back to work on Thursday.

"Quick turnaround," the rep said.

Going under the knife, of course, is nothing new for the WWE Hall of Famer ... as just last year, he told Logan Paul on "Impaulsive" he had at least 25 operations from 2014 to 2024 alone.

"I’ve had 10 back surgeries," he said on the show, "both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders -- everything."

Fortunately, he's bounced back from all of them -- and it seems he's already done the same with his most recent run-in with surgeons.

Play video content TMZSports.com