Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hulk Hogan Undergoes Neck Surgery

Hulk Hogan Undergoes Neck Surgery ... But I'm All Good, Brother!!!

Published
hulk hogan MAIN ETTY
Getty

Hulk Hogan just underwent neck surgery ... but TMZ Sports has learned he's already up and runnin' wild!!!

A rep for the wrestling legend tells us ... Hulk required a "little fusion procedure" on Wednesday in an effort to make him "feel a little better."

hulk hogan SUB GETTY
Getty

The 71-year-old, though, required little recovery time, and was back to work on Thursday.

"Quick turnaround," the rep said.

hulk hogan rnc sub
Getty

Going under the knife, of course, is nothing new for the WWE Hall of Famer ... as just last year, he told Logan Paul on "Impaulsive" he had at least 25 operations from 2014 to 2024 alone.

Justin-Bieber-INLINE-PROMO-HULU

"I’ve had 10 back surgeries," he said on the show, "both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders -- everything."

Fortunately, he's bounced back from all of them -- and it seems he's already done the same with his most recent run-in with surgeons.

hulk-hogan-kal-04-30-2025
THE NEXT BIG THING, BROTHER!!!
TMZSports.com

It's great news for Hulk and his fans ... as he's expected to have a busy summer getting ready for the kickoff of his new wrestling league, Real American Freestyle -- which he told us earlier this month he's stoked about.

related articles