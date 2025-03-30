Hulk Hogan Seemingly Reacts to Family Drama with Hilarious Video

Play video content

Hulk Hogan and his wife Sky Daily may have just responded to the Hogan family drama ... and they seem amused.

The pair posted a joint video on Instagram Saturday night looking quite entertained as they chowed down on some popcorn. The video had no caption and neither said a single word ... but the message seems pretty clear.

The post seems like no coincidence considering the massive amount of drama that went down this week with his ex-wife, Linda Hogan, and his daughter, Brooke Hogan.

As you saw, Linda posted a tearful video Wednesday airing her grievances over her personal life ... including her nonexistent relationship with Brooke and her failed marriage with the WWE legend -- despite calling him a "complete liar" and "sex addict."

Brooke then defended herself ... saying she doesn't speak to either parent over the emotional, verbal, and sometimes physical abuse she experienced throughout her life. While she didn't pin any of the alleged abuse on a single parent, sources close to Brooke told TMZ her father never touched her.

Linda was not going to sit idly with her name being dragged through the mud and told TMZ she will take her daughter to court if she keeps up her remarks. She even changed her tune on Hulk ... saying he was a "good father" who spent millions on Brooke's career.

The singer and actress hasn't fired back, though her husband came to her defense on Saturday to clap back at the claims Linda -- who he referred to as "Jane Doe" -- made against "narcissist" Brooke ... such as that she broke her collarbone in a drunken fight.