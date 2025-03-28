Linda Hogan Says 'Love Is Gone' for Brooke Amid Fiery Feud

If Brooke Wants War, She's Going to Get It!!!

Linda Hogan is ready for all-out war with Brooke after her daughter's shocking allegations of abuse ... 'cause their one-time rift has turned into an all-out feud that may get litigious fast!

Here's the deal ... the mother-daughter "Hogan Knows Best" duo are in a bitter public back-and-forth over their falling out years ago, which came to a head on Friday when legal threats were leveled.

Play video content

Linda -- Hulk's ex-wife -- tells TMZ ... she's ready to take Brooke to court if her smear campaign continues ... namely her daughter accusing her of physical abuse when she was a child.

The two have not spoken in years ... and Linda claims it's all because Brooke wanted to stay in her father's good graces after their contentious divorce -- not out of love, but so she'd be close to the fame and the money.

As you know ... Linda called her family a mess earlier this week, claiming Brooke doesn't talk to anyone in the fam after a massive falling out with Hulk nearly a decade ago.

Linda tells us that at this point, "the love is gone" ... and all she can figure is that Brooke is conflating normal parental discipline to "abuse" so she can damage her mother's reputation.

From what Linda tells us ... Hulk practically let the kids get away with murder when they were little 'cause he couldn't stand not to be liked by everyone -- which meant she had to be the "bad cop" and make sure the kids weren't spoiled rich brats.

She zings that Brooke turned out to be one anyway.

But, Linda says don't get it twisted -- punishment for misbehavior was not abuse ... she tells us she "maybe" spanked Brooke once "when she was 7 years old," and the rest was along lines of straighten up and fly right.

Still, Linda says she's lost count how many times through the years she's tried to reach out and make amends with Brooke – although she has nothing to be that sorry about – but to no avail.

She suspects Brooke is trying to run from her past for the new family’s sake ... 'cause Linda thinks her daughter is embarrassed and ashamed of how she used to behave during her hardcore party girl phase.

A source close to Brooke tells us ... she's not talked to Linda in years and has her number blocked -- and there's not a snowball's chance in hell they'll ever speak again. Brooke also denies she ever got physical with Linda and is saying that the claim she broke her collarbone is a lie.