Mark Henry Not Surprised Fans Booed Hulk Hogan At Raw Premiere In L.A.

Hulk Hogan didn't exactly receive a warm welcome from the L.A. crowd during his surprise appearance at the Netflix premiere of 'Monday Night Raw' ... something Mark Henry says didn't shock him at all.

"With the social climate and the things [Hulk's] said and done and his lack of effort to try and fix it, people are gonna come down on it," Henry said ... referencing the unearthed 2006 clip where Hulk used a racial slur.

Hogan apologized after the video went viral in 2015, telling People ... "It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it.”

HH added ... “This is not who I am. I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise.”

But, Henry doesn't think his fellow WWE Hall of Famer did enough.

"He never wanted to go forward and fix it. That's what happens when you think everything is gonna go away. It's not gonna go away," Mark said.

FWIW, the Hulkster has made many appearances over the years where he's received raucous ovations ... though that wasn't the case in Los Angeles Monday night.

As for the first show on the streaming giant, Henry thinks it was a smash hit!

"What a spectacle," Mark said. "The support from Hollywood showing up, and all of the shows of people that are on Netflix, or wanna be on Netflix, I thought was pretty damn special."

