Travis Scott, The Rock Party It Up in the Crowd at WWE 'Monday Night Raw'

Netflix's debut of WWE 'Raw' brought out a number of celebrities ... many of whom got rowdy for the big wrestling event.

Check it out ... Travis Scott was smack-dab in the middle of the crowd, smokin' up with a championship belt draped over his shoulder. The rapper looked right at home, as he escorted WWE superstar Jey Uso to the ring at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California Monday night.

Of course, Travis' presence at the Los Angeles-based match wasn't necessarily surprising, given the fact Kylie Jenner's ex provided Netflix with a theme song for their take on 'Monday Night Raw.'

Travis wasn't the only big name in the crowd, either ... Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was also in attendance. The Rock opened Monday night's festivities, entering the ring after Paul "Triple H" Levesque addressed the hyped-up crowd.

Though, The Rock spent more time promoting his tequila brand, Teremana, than actually wrestling ... which was a disappointment for die-hard WWE fans.

Nonetheless, Dwayne appeared to have one hell of a time, even having a backstage moment with Travis -- where the A-listers hugged it out and chatted about the excitement of the evening.

On the other hand, Hulk Hogan did not receive a warm welcome last night ... in fact, he got verbally body-slammed by a sea of booing fans as he tried to give a speech.