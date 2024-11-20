Travis Scott Promises New Music and Stage Show at Coachella 2025 Set

Coachella '25 Will Be ALL NEW EVERYTHING...

TMZ Hip Hop broke the story earlier today that Travis Scott is co-headlining Coachella next year and La Flame is confirming he's coming to the desert with a VENGEANCE ... he's gonna OWN the show!!!

Coachella also rolled out its full lineup today and just like we told you, Travis is shutting down the Saturday nights with a special performance -- which he says will be a completely new chapter.

He's also putting his competition on notice ... Coachella is still several months away but he says it doesn't matter because whatever he's doing has never been done before. 🫨

Travis has been performing his "Utopia" hits on his worldwide "Circus Maximus" tour and also during his headlining ComplexCon performance -- filed under CactusCon -- last week, so it's understandable he wants a new wave.

We broke the story this week also ... Travis will be premiering a new song at WWE's Netflix debut for "Monday Night Raw" in January, which serve as the theme song, so fans won't have to wait long for the new tracks.