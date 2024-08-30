Travis Scott Has Miami Beach Trespassing Charge Dropped

Travis Scott won't have any worries next time he decides to party in Miami Beach ... his trespassing charge -- the last remnant of his wild arrest back in June -- has been dropped!!!

A source close to the prosecutor's office tells us the charge has been dropped ... Travis and his legal counsel previously argued there were no clear "no trespassing" signs to determine he was out of bounds, and looks like that was enough to convince prosecutors to drop the case.

Scott's attorney Bradford Cohen tells TMZ Hip Hop … “After arguing the motion to dismiss and the state realizing that there was no path to maintaining the charge, they decided to drop the case in its entirety. Although not a serious charge, and one that should not have been filed, we are pleased with the result.”

We broke the story ... Travis was arrested after returning to a yacht following an argument on June 20, resulting in yet another mug shot for the Cactus Jack archives.

After being released, Trav hightailed it out of Miami on a plane

As TMZ reported, prosecutors earlier this month dropped a disorderly intoxication charge from the same June arrest.