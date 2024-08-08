Travis Scott Says in Miami Arrest Bodycam Video He's Scared of Police

Play video content

Travis Scott voiced fears over being insanely outnumbered by Miami Beach Police officers leading up to his arrest ... new video shows.

In the police body cam footage, obtained by TMZ, Travis is arguing with cops and keeps saying he feels scared by what he thinks is an over-the-top police response.

Travis does NOT go quietly into the night as he's arguing with cops at 1:15 AM ... and there's an intense build-up before officers throw his hands behind his back and slap on a pair of handcuffs.

Travis was arrested back in June for disorderly intoxication and trespassing ... after police said they were called to a marina near Miami Beach where Scott was allegedly arguing with a yacht worker.

Play video content

In the video, cops escort Travis away from the boat and let him leave ... but he comes back to the yacht to grab his belongings, and that's when cops intercept him, and he gets scared.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... prosecutors on Thursday dropped the disorderly intoxication charge against Travis, but the state of Florida is moving forward with a misdemeanor trespassing charge.