Floyd Mayweather Hangs With Travis Scott, Gets Backstage Access At Concert

Floyd Mayweather got some one-on-one time with Travis Scott at the rapper's wild show in Milan this week ... getting backstage access to the whole concert.

TMZ Sports has learned -- La Flame's team welcomed the boxing legend with open arms at his "Circus Maximus" tour stop in Italy ... making sure to give him the VIP treatment.

The show was so lit, nearby citizens thought the area was experiencing an earthquake as Scott performed his banger "FE!N" a whopping eight times in a row -- but it was actually 80,000 ragers losing their minds during that portion of the show.

We got some pics of TBE and TS chopping it up before the rapper hit the stage ... and the two appeared to be thrilled with each other's company.

Also -- peep Mayweather's wrist ... the guy was wearing an Avi & Co. watch for the event. It comes with a nearly $500K price tag ... so it was probably best he wasn't among the hype crowd.

We're told Floyd wasn't the only big name in attendance ... as NBA superstar James Harden also got to experience the fun night.

