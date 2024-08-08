Travis Scott’s Disorderly Intoxication Charge Dropped in Miami Yacht Incident

Travis Scott is getting some legal relief -- prosecutors are dropping a disorderly intoxication charge from his June arrest after a rowdy night with yacht staff, but he's not in the clear yet.

The rapper had a hearing Thursday morning in Miami, and our sources say prosecutors officially dropped the disorderly intoxication charge against him. Travis did not appear in court for the hearing.

It's not all good news for Trav ... the state of Florida is moving forward with a misdemeanor trespassing charge against him.

As we reported, Travis was arrested in June after cops said they were called to a marina near Miami Beach where Scott was allegedly arguing with one of the workers on a yacht.

Cops initially escorted him away and let him leave ... but, they say Scott came back, telling the officers he needed to retrieve something from the yacht.

Play video content TMZ.com

Cops intercepted him, and say Travis got belligerent ... which is when officers slapped the cuffs on him.

As of now, he's scheduled to go to trial for the misdemeanor trespassing charge on September 10.