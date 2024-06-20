Travis Scott Spotted Leaving Miami After Arrest, Boards Private Jet

Travis Scott isn't sticking around in Miami after being busted by the cops last night -- 'cause the dude's already booking it on a private jet outta town ... and we got the pics.

The rap star boarded a private jet Thursday morning at an exclusive airport in the area -- and as you can see in the photos TMZ obtained ... he was rolling solo as he was boarding the aircraft, looking relatively relaxed and stress-free considering what he'd gone through.

There was a guy helping TS load some of his luggage -- a Louis Vuitton briefcase, it seems -- and while we're told this flight took off just before 2 PM ET ... our sources say it was originally scheduled to take off in the wee hours of the morning at around 4 A.M.

Of course, Travis had a run-in with cops that delayed things ... as we reported, he was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespass after he got into an argument on a yacht.

Cops say they were eventually able to get Travis to leave the area after a lot of grief -- but allege he circled back minutes later in an attempt to head back to the boat ... at which point they cuffed him and took him to jail.

Trav didn't seem to be stressing the drama all that much -- posting memes about it afterward. Now, we're told he's taken off from Miami and is already headed back to L.A.

It's certainly not the first time Travis has had legal trouble -- he's been arrested before, and he's also been sued in the Astroworld tragedy ... so a bust like this is relatively small potatoes in his world -- that's certainly how sources close to him framed it anyway.