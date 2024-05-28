Travis Scott Blows Off Cannes Brawl, Has Boat Adventure with Stormi & Aire

Travis Scott isn't letting the Cannes brawl ruin his quality time with his children Stormi and Aire ... as they enjoyed some fun in the sun while in the South of France.

The rapper -- dressed in a long-sleeved shirt, shorts and blue swim shoes -- hit the water Tuesday with the kids he has with his ex, Kylie Jenner ... basking in the sun while on a yacht off the coast of Saint-Tropez.

Stormi stayed on the boat with her younger bro while dad rode a jet ski around the crystal clear French Riviera water. If the photos are any indication, Travis was having the time of his life.

Travis also appeared unbothered on board the boat, as he spent time with his entourage -- which included security guards and 2 unidentified women.

This outing comes on the heels of Travis getting into a melee in Cannes.

As TMZ previously reported, Trav and Tyga's respective camps got into a knock-down, drag-out late last week ... with the "Sicko Mode" artist exchanging blows with T-Raww's bestie (and Cher's boyfriend), Alexander "AE" Edwards at one point.

It's been business as usual since the dramatics, however.

Travis performed at Lilly’s Club at the Fairmont Hotel in Monaco early Monday morning ... with several notable names cheering him on, including Winnie Harlow, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jason Oppenheim, among others.